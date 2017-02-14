WASHINGTON — The White House has posted inaccurate texts of President Trump's own executive orders on the White House website, raising further questions about how thorough the Trump administration has been in drafting some of his most controversial actions.
A USA TODAY review of presidential documents found at least five cases where the version posted on the White House website doesn't match the official version sent to the Federal Register. The differences include minor grammatical changes, missing words and paragraph renumbering — but also two cases where the original text referred to inaccurate or non-existent provisions of law.
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Speaking Of Bad Management
Dumb mistakes can always happen, but it doesn't seem like they're even trying to be competent, or that they even know what competence is.
by Atrios at 13:03