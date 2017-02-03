Thanks, Obama

Obamacare was signed into law in March 2010. The private sector has gained 15M+ jobs since. https://t.co/fI8Y5Xzcz3 pic.twitter.com/sPqCuSh9U8— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 3, 2017
We used to call this the scariest jobs growth chart ever. Sure the number of jobs kept increasing, which was good, but they increased a lot more slowly than they did after other recessions. The Great Recession is the weirdly forgotten economic catastrophe that hit the United States. "Both sides" had their own reasons, to some degree, to downplay the catastrophe - Obama because he "fixed" it, and Republicans because they had no fix for it.
We all want to look back with fondness on the Obama years. There are thing to be fond about, and in comparison to President Pig Fucker, the Obama era will be our happy place, but the economic record was, overall, horrible, and not something to be cheered. Our system really demands that people have uninterrupted prosperity from adulthood to retirement, or they're pretty fucked. And a lot of people were pretty fucked by this recession.