Developer Don Ghermezian said in early December that the $2.7 billion dollars needed to complete work on the 90-acre mall was all lined up.
“I anticipate that prior to the Christmas holiday the public will know fully about the commitment on the financing,” Ghermezian said.
When the money didn’t materialize, a company spokesman walked the date back to early January. February is here, and there’s still no sign of the cash.
Above my pay grade, but I'd guess that part of the problem is that even if megamalls aren't the stupid investment I imagine them to be, they aren't exactly the "trendy" thing to throw your money at. Uber, but for Snapchat. Build that app! That's how you get your billions.