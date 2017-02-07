Waste, Fraud, And Abuse

It exists, just not usually due to people buying Cadillacs with their food stamps.
A former Delaware County podiatrist was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to nearly $5 million in health-care fraud, an amount he must now pay back.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said Stephen A. Monaco, of A Foot Above Podiatry in Havertown, submitted fraudulent bills to Medicare and Medicaid for that amount for podiatric procedures that were not performed or ones that were not medically necessary between January 2008 and Oct. 31, 2014.