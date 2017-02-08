What To Do

To me the obvious problem with a potential (and now, you know, actual) Trump presidency was his obvious obliviousness about and unconcern with the basic unwritten norms of our presidency which are, sadly, a necessary important check on power abuses in our rather flawed constitutional system. It doesn't really have the power to hold back an out of control executive.
I didn't expect him to actually follow through on any of the "good" stuff he said in the campaign, but the specifics of policy aside, he might just bring down our entire system of government.
