Customs and Border Protection told major U.S. airlines Friday night they should go “back to business as usual" after a federal judge issued a temporary nationwide restraining order stopping President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.
CNN reported Friday night that CBP held a 9 p.m. conference call with major airlines, telling them visas are being reinstated following the judge’s action.
DOJ throwing a tantrum about this "outrageous" (or not, depending on which version of the press release read) order, but winning for now.