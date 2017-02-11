Saturday, February 11, 2017
WYSIWYG
I'd guess a lot of Trump voters thought his campaign act was just an act. And of course it was, to some degree. Any time you stand up in front crowds it is in act. Barry Bamz the orator was a complete act, a role he didn't like. That's not a criticism, just an observation. But I assume many of the people who thought his audition act was somehow appealing didn't actually think he would govern like that. We have some pretty strong culturally ingrained (if somewhat wrongheaded) concepts of what "presidential" is. W. certainly didn't always live up to that, but even he aimed for it. The rabid tweetmonster has to be causing some eyerolling even for his biggest fans.
by Atrios at 11:30