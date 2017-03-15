In DC, bipartisanship actually means, "Let Lindsey Graham and John McCain run everything." But they are both Republicans, you respond? Yes, yes they are. What is your point?
Knowing that, it sure seems weird that the people who spent the past eight years going blue in the face, insisting that Obama had to “lead” by constantly reaching for bipartisan compromise, even when he didn’t need to, have gone curiously silent now.
Maybe all “bipartisanship” ever meant was that Democrats had to do all the compromising, and not the reverse. I suppose it’s not surprising.