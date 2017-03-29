Build That Wall

Brexit is about like that for the UK, only they're going through with it 100%. I don't draw the parallel because of the obvious raise the borders connection but because it's a stupid idea that entranced a certain set of the population. Here we'll probably let "The Wall" go (I mean, in many ways we already have "The Wall" but that's a bit complicated), because conservatives have the attention spans of gnats and even they probably realize it's sorta stupid. Mostly an applause line to channel rage and piss of liberals. We'll show them! Build the wall! But in the UK they couldn't stop driving over the cliff. Encouraged by the right wing media, Brexit became synonymous with patriotism. Truly with us or against us stuff.
Over the cliff they go...