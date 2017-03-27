Monday, March 27, 2017
But It Wouldn't Be Hard To Be Popular
Continue being assholes to blah people but give white people some good stuff. Wouldn't make Trump popular everywhere. I'm not sure he'll ever get any self-identified Democrats back (which usually isn't true for Republican presidents) but could easily make him Obama-level popular. Not super popular, but popular enough, especially as press narratives always add 5-10 bonus point to Republican popularity levels (they talked about Obama was if he was unpopular in the 42-46%+ range, they talked about Bush being popular even when he was under 40. And don't get me started on Reagan's supposed popularity...).
by Atrios at 15:12