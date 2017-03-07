Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Civilitude
Official Washington always discovers the importance of civility when Republicans are in charge. Pointing out that the president is a liar, or that bad policies will kill people (hell even that war will kill people), is evidence that our holy political discourse is in decline. What we need is Honest Civil Debate, because fuck if I know why we're supposed to debate this crap all the time. Bigots are bigots, racists are racists, liars are liar, depriving people of necessary health care (including birth control and abortion) will kill them, and freedom bombs don't liberate anything other than souls. Very uncivil!
