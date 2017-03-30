Does This Product Exist?

In 2014, Russell led Luminar in a digital health care competition sponsored by Qualcomm Inc. In a video about their entry, the young, mop-haired CEO described his lidar system and another technology called a "real-time hyperspectral camera system" that measures the molecular structure of objects well beyond what a human eye can see. Such cameras cost tens of thousands of dollars and were the size of a small fridge at the time. Russell said Luminar had built one as small as "a few pennies."
Not that it's the kind of thing you could find on Amazon necessarily, but I'd think this one would have been rushed to market if it had really achieved that