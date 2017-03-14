Doing Nothing Costs A Lot Of Money

And day drinking is nice work for those who can get it.
Ok, I know you’re going to ask: “What about American Dream Meadowlands? Will it really ever open?”
Well, once again today there was not a single construction worker visible (to me, at least) on the site. But the white-collar professionals remain at the site in their work trailers every weekday, so don't write this one off just yet. Heck, we've waited 14 years, the last 6+ of those with Triple Five running the show - I suppose we can wait a little longer.