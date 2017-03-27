Eating Into The Base

Trump's approval dips to 36% in Gallup daily tracking -- a point Obama never reached over two terms. Last week didn't do Trump any favors. pic.twitter.com/5DRgm4ZEVg— Steve Benen (@stevebenen) March 27, 2017
Not yet close to the magic 27% mark, but not too far. Already losing hardcore Republicans, if not the full crazies.
One thing about things having been fucked up and bullshit so long is that the circuses don't resonate so much anymore, not that Trump has been very good at them as president. People need some fucking bread.