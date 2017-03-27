Monday, March 27, 2017

Eating Into The Base



Not yet close to the magic 27% mark, but not too far. Already losing hardcore Republicans, if not the full crazies.

One thing about things having been fucked up and bullshit so long is that the circuses don't resonate so much anymore, not that Trump has been very good at them as president. People need some fucking bread.
by Atrios at 13:49