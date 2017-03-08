I suppose there's nothing that could puncture the myth that Both Sides basically want good things, they just disagree about the best way to achieve them. Sometimes bad policy is bad policy, sometimes bad policy isn't bad because it's a mistake, it's bad because people want it to have bad results. Republicans in Pennsylvania don't think kids in Philly should have a decent education. Republicans in DC think poor people should die if they get sick.
The Dems aren't exactly the opposite of this, but they aren't as actively obsessed with increasing the amount of human suffering in the country.