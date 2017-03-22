Heckuva Job

After years of huge losses and store closings, the future is officially in doubt for Sears and Kmart.
Sears Holdings (SHLD), the holding company for the two iconic retail brands, warned investors late Tuesday that it can't promise it will stay in business.
Times change and not all firms survive, but often this banal fact gives cover to the fact that many iconic institutions are looted and destroyed by the people paid lots of money to run them (many local newspapers, which perhaps would not have survived anyway, were looted and prematurely destroyed).