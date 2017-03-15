I Think This Stuff Was All Rather Obvious At The Time

I thought the final ACA would be an improvement - and in some ways it has been a better improvement than I expected, in large part because I didn't correctly understand (nor did its proponents) the scope of even the Supreme Court/Republican asshole-limited Medicaid expansion - but this is just a summary of what critics at the time were saying. One, in particular, was something I said a million times - if Dems do this, they "own" our entire health system, so people had better think it has made things better.