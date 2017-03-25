Application and acceptance season is underway at America's colleges and universities. But this year, some institutions of higher learning may see a noticeable dip in attendance from one group purposely choosing to stay home: foreign students.
Applications from international students from countries such as China, India and in particular, the Middle East, are down this year at nearly 40 percent of schools that answered a recent survey by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
I've Been Warning About This
My views of the importance of this are probably colored by the fact that there are a lot of academics in my social circle, but this is a bigly problem for higher ed.
