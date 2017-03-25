Saturday, March 25, 2017

I've Been Warning About This

My views of the importance of this are probably colored by the fact that there are a lot of academics in my social circle, but this is a bigly problem for higher ed.

Application and acceptance season is underway at America's colleges and universities. But this year, some institutions of higher learning may see a noticeable dip in attendance from one group purposely choosing to stay home: foreign students.

Applications from international students from countries such as China, India and in particular, the Middle East, are down this year at nearly 40 percent of schools that answered a recent survey by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
