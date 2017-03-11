Just Ask For All The Money

As I've said before (I blog every damn day, I've said everything before), Big Business opposition to doing anything about global climate change is just tribal asshole insanity. If they have the political power to stop climate change action and (Lord help us) the political power to get decades of subsidies to drill oil and destroy the planet, they have the political power to get us to pay them not to do these things.
It would be easy if it was just about the money. It isn't. Some people like to destroy the world.