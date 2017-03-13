Little England

My impression of the rhetoric around the last anti-independence campaign (which won, but not by so much) was that it was all really condescending, the kind of unaware language that a colonial power uses to talk to its subjects in a subjugated territory (not saying that's the reality of the Scottish position in the UK, just that it was how it sounded). You know, a parent telling a child what's good for her.
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she will ask for permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Ms Sturgeon said she wanted a vote to be held between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of the following year.
That would coincide with the expected conclusion of the UK's Brexit negotiations.
Heckuva job, David Cameron.