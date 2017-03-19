Nobody Cares

While I've long laughed at conservatives for not understanding liberals, despite the fact that pissing off liberals is pretty much their #1 motivation, lately I've started to roll my eyes at liberals not understanding conservatives.
Conservatives never cared about "Wall Street" working in the White House. They cared about "Wall Street" working for Obama. Conservatives never cared about presidents playing golf, they cared about Obama playing golf. Hell, conservatives wouldn't even care if Donald Trump was born in Kenya. They just don't think black people are actually American.
There's some point to raising these kinds of double standard issues with the media. As in, why did you focus on Obama's golf playing and not Trump's (if that is indeed a valid criticism). But thinking you're going to needle Trump fans with this stuff is silly. They don't care.