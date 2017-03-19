Only Fools And Frenchmen

Linkrot is the devil and I don't have time to track down the original column right now, but this is how the Washington Post's liberal columnist help "sell" the war."
It is time once again to quote my favorite philosopher -- Tevye, the lead character from "Fiddler on the Roof." It was his habit to weigh his options by saying, "On the one hand, " and then, "On the other hand," until he confronted a situation where there was no other hand. This is where Colin Powell brought us all yesterday.
The evidence he presented to the United Nations -- some of it circumstantial, some of it absolutely bone-chilling in its detail -- had to prove to anyone that Iraq not only hasn't accounted for its weapons of mass destruction but without a doubt still retains them. Only a fool -- or possibly a Frenchman -- could conclude otherwise.
So glad the grownups were in charge then. Praise jeebus for the elite consensus.