The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a Fair Labor Standards Act complaint against Mixto and Tierra Colombiana, alleging that the Latin American restaurants failed to pay their employees overtime.
According to the filing, the popular Philadelphia eateries gave their workers a handbook that explicitly laid out their no-overtime policy: “Mixto/Tierra Colombiana does not pay overtime. Every extra hour will be paid as a regular salary.” The federal government also accused Mixto and Tierra Colombiana of not keeping records of their workers’ wages and hours.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Our Official Written Policy Is That We Break The Law
You know enforcement of this stuff must be so horrible (and likely getting worse) if businesses just put this stuff in their employee handbooks.
