Policies Have Consequences

It should be obvious, but if you send people to war, some of them will die. If you cut off the ability of people to afford medical care, people will die. Hiding behind abstract "ideology" (moar freedom!) should not serve to obscure these facts. Trumpcare quite clearly trades the health care for (mostly) poor people for tax cuts for rich people. This is only ideology if "rich people should get more money because" is ideology (which I suppose it is).
People will die for tax cuts, many more will be impoverished and have their lives basically ruined.
Very rude, I know.