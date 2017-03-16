Popular Communist Elizabeth Warren

“Whether you’re conservative or liberal you’ve got to move forward,’’ Landrieu said in a interview. “You’ve got to solve problems and make decisions that are balanced. The word compromise is not a dirty word. It’s an essential component of this democracy.’’Clearly the electoral woes of the Democratic party can be cured by following the lead of former senators Begich, Hagan, Lincoln, and Landrieu, all of whom couldn't win re-election. Of course, DC lobbyists Begich, Hagan, Lincoln, and Landrieu might not be all that concerned with the electoral fortunes of the Democratic party.*
Landrieu recently formed her own political action committee, “Hold the Center,’’ to raise money to support moderate candidates. But she and former senator Mark Begich, D-Alaska, have also met with former Democratic Sens. Kay Hagan of North Carolina and Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas to talk about combining resources for an organization with the same mission.
...
Landrieu, Begich and Hagan were among the moderate Democratic senators to lose re-election bids in 2014, leading to Republicans taking control in the Senate.
Democrats who voted for Obamacare cut by half in new Senate
“It’s getting harder and harder for the center to come together,’’ said Landrieu, a senior adviser at the Washington lobbying firm Van Ness Feldman. “You got the right wing of the Republican party led by Donald Trump going a little crazy. And they got on our side the Sanders/Warren wing, who I respect a great deal, but I’m not sure that they have - just like the right wing of the Republican Party – the ability to really excite and mobilize the center.’’
*Whether or not they are technically registered lobbyists they are all DC influencers-for-hire.