Friday, March 17, 2017

Royalty



National stereotyping is an international pastime but, it's one thing for, say, the French to make generalizations about the Spanish and vice versa as they share a border after all and occasionally bump into each other. But when untraveled American do it their basis is so far removed from reality that it isn't even a stereotype 3 times removed, it's just gibberish.
