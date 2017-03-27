Still, in New York and across the country, a climate of fear—sparked by Trump’s executive order on immigration enforcement, a series of highly public raids, and a draft executive order that would push families off of means-tested benefit programs—has spooked some untold number of families away from the safety net. Of the 20 organizations working with documented and undocumented immigrants that I spoke with in recent weeks, 17 said they had seen legally eligible families declining to enroll or even unenrolling from programs, including SNAP, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, free school lunches, and the Women, Infants, and Children program.
Monday, March 27, 2017
Shit Is Fucked Up And Bullshit
I'm confident that absent crisis the worst possible timeline of the Trump administration won't happen, but there will be a lot of damage nonetheless.
by Atrios at 09:15