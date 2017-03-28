Shit People

A Chicago man was shot after immigration agents stormed into a house on the city's northwest side Monday morning — and officials have acknowledged that the wounded man was not the person they were looking for, according to reports.
...
But Torres' daughter, Carmen Torres, told the local news site that she was perplexed why agents would target their home, as no one there is undocumented. She also said her father doesn't own a gun.
"It's a lie when they say he was holding a gun," Torres said, speaking outside her home. "They shot my dad. They shot him, and I don't know why."
Of course I have no idea whether the guy had a gun or not, but we have two contradictory bedrock beliefs in this country - that people have the right to defend themselves, and that law enforcement shouldn't be unencumbered by things like "warrants" and "knocking" or even "going after the right man" and can just burst in and start pointing guns (and shooting) at people. That's kind of the (mostly stupid) point of having a gun for self defense, to protect yourself from armed intruders.
In any case, ICE isn't tasked with going after people who are even theoretically determined to be currently dangerous. Just going to shoot people because they can.
And take off those fucking "police" identifiers. They aren't police. They aren't protecting and serving or keeping the peace, even in theory. They're just destroying lives.