The American Dream mall is not a dream; it is fantasy that it is not happening. While the mall in the Meadowlands is sitting empty and construction hasn't started, we've heard for years they are going to start sometime soon.
Before they kept spinning and giving out misinformation that the construction will start soon, but now they won't even respond. We believe the reason they aren't responding is because they don't want to walk away without getting all their permits for a mall in Florida. They are doing this because they don't want to undermine the financing approvals for their Florida project.
Friday, March 24, 2017
Somebody Sees The Grift!
Gotta keep the day drinking funds rolling in.
