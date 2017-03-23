New population estimates released today from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Philadelphia has continued its demographic winning streak. The city continues to grow, reversing a decades-long trend of population decline, and the Philadelphia metro area, with over 6 million residents, has maintained its ranking as the nation's seventh largest.
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Still Growing!
Philly is barely growing in population, but I think people tend to underestimate the major shift from being a shrinking city to a not-shrinking city. There has definitely been a "would the last ones to move out please turn out the lights" perception about Philadelphia for a long time, with policies focused on attracting jobs and visitors instead of existing or potential residents for a long time. The city isn't booming, but the shrinking is over (for now).
by Atrios at 12:30