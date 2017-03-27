That's All They Have

1) Start cab company, I mean write an app
2) Invent incredible new technology which magically drives all costs to zero
3) profit!
Number 2 isn't going so well.
Uber Technologies Inc. is suspending its self-driving car program after one of its autonomous vehicles was involved in a high-impact crash in Tempe, Arizona, the latest incident for a company reeling from multiple crises.
I think safety is much more a PR problem than in actual problem, but lack of safety just reflects that fact that they don't really work. If they work they'll be safe enough. That's almost tautological. The working part is the problem...