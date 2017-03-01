The Bubble

The real "DC bubble" is a press corps completely immune (or think they are) from any consequences of actual government policy. The people who follow politics 24 hours per day aren't really any different than the undecided voters Chris Hayes once investigated.
Neither understands how actual policies - and, at times, rhetoric - impact actual people, whether it's the immigrants cleaning their toilets and driving their cabs or the opioid addicts in exurban and rural Pennsylvania. It isn't the presidency, it's the President Show.