The Iraq War Was Bad

Lots of other stuff, too, but I spent quite a few years of my life doing what I thought I could (not saying I actually did anything to improve the situation) to end that stupid fucking war and get Bushies as far away from power as possible.
I even like his damn paintings, but not on board with the whole "lovable Bush" redemption tour. Crawl back in your hole. It's going to take a lot more than mugging for the camera with Ellen and contrast with his likely successor to "Worst. President. Ever." to wash out those spots.