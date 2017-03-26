The Mall is Flat

People at the site last week referred all questions to developer Triple Five, which has not responded to multiple requests for comment on work at the site and on a long-delayed $1.15 billion bond issue that is needed to fund construction at the site.
A financing deal calls for the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority to sell $1.15 billion in bonds to the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority, which will then give the proceeds to Triple Five to work at the mall. NJSEA recently referred all questions on the project to Triple Five.
PCL Construction, a national construction contractor whose signs are posted all around the development, did not respond to a media request.
