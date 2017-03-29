What's It All About Then

Sure, I get that we must focus on storming the beaches of Wisconsin to end the reign of Cheeto Hitler, and when we do the Democrats in power will ________ ?
Don't get me wrong, I think Democrats are a lot better at being in opposition than they used to be, and I, as a Very Well Informed Citizen, certainly know that Democrats would be infinitely preferable, but there's always this "not quite as much bad stuff" or "less evil than the other guys" subtext.
My idiot cousin is just made up, but what should I tell my idiot cousin about why he should vote for Democrats in 2018, other than "because Trump is bad."