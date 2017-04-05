Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Alternate Reality Bubbles
Back when I used to go to DC to scheme more often, I used to mostly visit with other outsider egg-thrower types, but of course sometimes I'd meet with more insider types. So many people in DC really do operate with a fundamentally different set of assumptions. Sometimes we needed a Rosetta Stone for translation to get through a conversation. I'm not saying I Is Right and They Is Wrong, but there were definitely too many people on team D who thought that watching Morning Joe was an important daily activity. If I ran the zoo, I'd ban cable news from all Dem congressional offices.
by Atrios at 10:25