Monday, April 17, 2017

Bringing Back The Bush Era Language

When Bush was busy killing hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and causing the deaths of thousands of US soldiers, everybody would ooh and ahh about his "resolve."
Noting that Trump had recently ordered a missile strike against Syria, the vice-president, who is in Seoul at the start of a tour of Asia, said: “North Korea would do well not to test his resolve.”

Pence, standing alongside South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, said Washington’s commitment to its ally was “iron-clad and immutable”, and repeated that “all options are on the table” – including military action – to forestall North Korea’s quest to produce a nuclear weapon capable of striking the US mainland.

I don't know why "we're" suddenly obsessed with North Korea. This started last year, even before Trump was inaugurated. Suddenly reporters "discover" a country they hadn't been paying much attention to for no particular reason. But, hey, "resolve." That's always served us well.

by Atrios at 09:30