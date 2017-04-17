Bringing Back The Bush Era Language

Noting that Trump had recently ordered a missile strike against Syria, the vice-president, who is in Seoul at the start of a tour of Asia, said: “North Korea would do well not to test his resolve.”
Pence, standing alongside South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, said Washington’s commitment to its ally was “iron-clad and immutable”, and repeated that “all options are on the table” – including military action – to forestall North Korea’s quest to produce a nuclear weapon capable of striking the US mainland.
I don't know why "we're" suddenly obsessed with North Korea. This started last year, even before Trump was inaugurated. Suddenly reporters "discover" a country they hadn't been paying much attention to for no particular reason. But, hey, "resolve." That's always served us well.