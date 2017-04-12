New figures from the Pew Charitable Trusts find that Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have about the same per-capita homicide rate.
When looking at which city has more murders per 100,000 residents, Pittsburgh is slightly more dangerous than Philadelphia ― but only by about 1 percentage point.
Last year, 278 people were slain in Philadelphia, a city of about 1.5 million residents. Compare that to 92 homicides in Pittsburgh, which has a population of around 300,000.
Don't Tell The Rest of the State
Not that most of Pennsylvania loves Pittsburgh, either, but Philly gets singled out in the popular lore as the post-apocalyptic urban hellhole where you get murdered the instant you cross the city lines (I'm really not exaggerating. A lot of people really are frightened of the city). But of course bigger cities get more attention for their crime problems simply because they're bigger. There are 5 times as many murders in Philadelphia, 5 times as many headlines, because there are 5 times the number of people.
