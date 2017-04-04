Don't Trust Anybody Over 30

This is a point I make fairly regularly, every time there's an epidemic of The Kids Today articles, but while generational lines are arbitrary and silly to some degree, the original definition of "millennial" (and thus the name) involved people who came of age, roughly 18-20 in 2000 and after. So some of The Kids Today that people talk about in every "silly millennials" articles are 35+ and many are 30+.
One thing I've noticed in my life is the tendency to ratchet up the age at which people are considered "adult" - not in the technical sense, but in the sense of people no longer being shocked that you manage to have a "real job" or whatever. You know, achieved something other than a series of part time jobs. Those "30 under 30" profiles seem to have been replaced by "40 under 40" ones (not really, but you get the idea).
Millennials are old now. Time to start picking on the next generation!