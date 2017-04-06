Like everybody, I'm a critic. Everybody else is doing it wrong. Sometimes I'm probably even right about that! But I don't actually think that, for example, being president is easy. I think it's a hard and shitty job that anybody would have to be crazy to want. I think the same is true about most higher level government jobs. Just the sense of the world weighing on my shoulders would do me in.
There is something weird about thinking you're going to waltz in and be the best president, solve health care, defeat Isis, bring peace to everywhere in the Middle East, either by yourself or with your failsoninlaw. You have to think you're pretty fucking special to even want the job. That's a problem. But to think you're so special that it's all just easy...