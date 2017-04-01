An investigation by The New York Times has found a total of five women who have received payouts from either Mr. O’Reilly or the company in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him. The agreements totaled about $13 million.
Two settlements came after the network’s former chairman, Roger Ailes, was dismissed last summer in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal, when the company said there was no room for behavior that “disrespects women or contributes to an uncomfortable work environment.”
I suppose this is why conservatives defend the "Mike Pence no dining with wimmin" rule. They know they're all assholes and think the rest of us are, too.