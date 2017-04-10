Fucking With The Wrong People

High income people like doctors don't expect to be treated like riff raff. Obviously nobody - even the riff raff! - should actually be treated like riff raff, but more and more of "us" are treated like riff raff in every necessary transaction we face. I mean, almost everyone has to deal with the cable company once in awhile, and most of us deal with the numerous indignities of airline travel. Also, your health insurance company.
It shouldn't take "rich" people being treated like shit before we recognize that things are fucked up and bullshit, but when even rich people (just not .1% rich) are treated like shit it's obvious that things really are fucked up and bullshit.
Also, Riff Raff.