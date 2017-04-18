Following the same logic, I don't believe Apple's self-driving car, once released, will be safer, faster, consume less energy, or anything like that. The underlying technology will be on par with its competitors, but I'm willing to bet that Apple will excel in the user interface, the iTunes- and App-Store-like infrastructure, and the design. I expect Apple to do things that were never done before. And for that, I expect customers to be willing to pay more.
I admit I'm a bit of an Apple basher, but I don't think I am alone in saying that iTunes is the biggest piece of shit software there is.