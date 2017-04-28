Have You Ever Driven In A Car Before?

At the TED conference today, Elon Musk gave a first look at the underground tunnels his new company, The Boring Company, is shooting to develop in the future.
Based on what we can gather from the brief video, cars will be lowered from regular roads into what Musk said he hopes will be a 3D network of tunnels by parking on what is essentially an elevator.
The cars will remain on a platform — called a car “skate” — in the tunnel, which will take it through at up to 130 miles per hour. Musk says he’s shooting to have many layers of tunnels.
“There’s no real limit to how many levels of tunnels you can have,” he said. “The deepest mines are much deeper than the tallest buildings are tall.”
