I Hate Suits Too

Most business wear (for men and women) is stupid but really it's a small price to pay for running the world (or as close to it as you get).

Others, like this Friday Washington Post story, claimed that Bannon was the one considering a departure, preferring the free-wheeling, knives-out strategy of campaigning to his new buttoned-up reality in the White House.

As the Post reported, “One friend said he hates attending meetings, bemoans the need to frequently wear suits, and finds the government bureaucracy stifling.”
