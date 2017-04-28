I Tried To Tell You

He misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is.
President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.
"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters in an interview. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."
I'm not one who has George Bush nostalgia, but even he seemed to get up and go to work every day, if only to put on the costume and prance around. Okay, I'll give him more credit than that. He seemed to take the job seriously, even if he wasn't capable of understanding what that meant.