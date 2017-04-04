Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker is resigning immediately, six months sooner than previously announced, after disclosing his role in the leak of information related to the central bank’s deliberations in 2012.
“I regret that in this instance I crossed the line to confirming information that should have remained confidential,” Lacker said in a statement on Tuesday sent by the law firm McGuireWoods in Richmond, Virginia. “In 2012, my conduct was inconsistent with those important confidentiality policies.”
I'm Sure He'll Have A Lucrative Career
The kind of thing we are always assured Does Not Happen. More likely what usually Does Not Happen is that people get caught.
