[Insert Obligatory Paragraph About How Assad Is A Bad Guy]

My new policy is, you know, not doing that. There are lots of bad guys in the world, some of whom we are jolly old pals with. There is no logical path from "X is a bad guy -> therefore war is good" so this kind of disclaimer is really just gibberish. There is a logical path from "Blowing innocent people up is bad -> war is probably bad" so I'd kind of like a few more warmongers to include "blowing up innocent people is bad" and "destroying economies and resulting famines are probably bad for the children we claim to love" statements.
Yes, fine, Saddam was a bad guy. Heckuva job, everybody.