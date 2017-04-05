It's Back!

Triple Five senior vice president Sandi Danick said construction has restarted on the complex, which will be about 6M SF at full build-out. The Canadian mall owner, which bought the property once known as "Xanadu" in 2013, is targeting a fall 2018 opening.
As recently as March 23, construction on the site had stalled as Triple Five quietly planned its next move. Triple Five's lender has released funds for construction to resume, Danick said at Bisnow's National Retail Series event in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. She said the firm expects to close on $1.6B in permanent funding to finish construction in the coming months.
Guess they still need the money...
Later we will check in on the American Dream construction webcam!!! Exciting!!!!!