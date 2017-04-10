It was as brief moment in time, really, but a bit like the Iraq war runup on fast forward. Suddenly the crisis in Libya was the most important thing ever. Smug, condescending "liberals" (and, really, fuck all of you) lectured the hippies about humanitarianism, and about how this time would be different, and about how Obama would do a good war unlike Bush (the Iraq "incompetence dodge"
was a dodge, did we forget that?), and don't you care about women and children and why are you so racist that these lives don't matter to you, blahblahblah.
And then, suddenly, it disappeared.
And like Groundhog day...